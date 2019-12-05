When 8 p.m. Saturday • Where Fox Sports Midwest Live!, Ballpark Village, 601 Clark Avenue • How much $35 • More info eventbrite.com
Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas performed at Stifel Theatre a few months ago in support of his latest album, “Chip Tooth Smile,” his fourth solo album. He returns for a Y98 Deck the Hall Ball show at Ballpark Village. On the new album, the singer-songwriter pays homage to his roots. “I’ve always been a radio kid,” he said in a statement. “I grew up listening to all of this music from the late ’70s and early ’80s in the car with my mom. I knew every lyric to every song on the air. There’s a sensibility to the way I write that’s been informed by ’80s songwriters, especially. I feel like I grow each year. Hopefully, that trend will continue until I am ready to stop.” By Kevin C. Johnson