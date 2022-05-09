• Train “AM Gold Tour” with Jewel, Blues Traveler, 6:30 p.m. July 16, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $22-$110, livenation.com
• Big Gigantic, Inzo, Young Franco, Convex, 6:50 p.m. July 17, the Factory, $34-$49, ticketmaster.com
• Brick + Mortar “Melting Up Tour,” Andres, American Part Two, 8 p.m. July 21, Blueberry Hill Duck Room, $15-$18, ticketmaster.com
• Chase Atlantic “Cold Nights Tour 2022,” Leah Kate, Xavier Mayne, 8 p.m. July 17, the Pageant, $35, ticketmaster.com
• Collective Soul and Switchfoot, 7:30 p.m. July 17, St. Louis Music Park, $19-$99, ticketmaster.com
• Boulevards, 8 p.m. July 18, Off Broadway, $12, ticketweb.com
• David Gray “White Ladder: The 20th Anniversary Tour,” 8 p.m. July 19, St. Louis Music Park, $29-$89, ticketmaster.com
• Rob Zombie and Mudvayne “Freaks on Parade Tour” with Static-X, Powerman 5000, 6 p.m. July 20, Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, $22-$149, livenation.com
• The Blue Stones, Des Rocs, 7:30 p.m. July 21, Delmar Hall, $25, ticketmaster.com
• Celeste Barber “Fine, Thanks” tour, 7 p.m. July 21, Stifel Theatre, $51-$76, ticketmaster.com
