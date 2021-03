When 7:30 p.m. March 13 • Where Blue Strawberry, 364 North Boyle Avenue • How much $20-$25, $15 for livestream • More info bluestrawberrystl.com

Robert Nelson & Renaissance returns to Blue Strawberry following its “After 5 Jazz Party” there several months ago. The new show is “In the Air Tonight,” an experiment in jazz and soul grooves with a mix of reimagined soft rock and urban contemporary classics. By Kevin C. Johnson