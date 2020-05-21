“Rock Star” (2001)

Judas Priest once famously replaced its lead singer Rob Halford with a Judas Priest tribute band singer, Tim “Ripper” Owens of Akron, OH. This isn’t officially that story, though it may as well be.
Stars: Mark Wahlberg, Jennifer Aniston, Timothy Olyphant, Dominic West, Jason Bonham
Director: Stephen Herek
Rating: R
Box office: $17 million
Rotten Tomatoes: 53 percent, 59 percent
Award Recognition: N/A
Random: “Metal God” was the film’s original title.
