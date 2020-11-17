Rockwood elementary school in Fenton closes due to COVID-19 quarantines

Students at Uthoff Valley Elementary School in Fenton shifted to online classes today through November 30 because of teacher and staff shortages linked to the coronavirus surge, Rockwood School District Superintendent Mark Miles told families.

The school reports 52 students, teachers and staff members are under quarantine after exposure to someone with COVID-19. Last week, Miles warned families in the region's largest school district to be ready for an abrupt switch to virtual.

Rockwood is reviewing its quarantine policies after Gov. Mike Parson last week relaxed the state's guidelines for schools. Any student or teacher wearing a mask when they were exposed does not have to quarantine for two weeks, if the infected person also wore a mask.

"We know that quarantine is a useful tool to help protect our school community from the virus," Miles wrote in a letter to families Monday. "However, maintaining enough staffing to support our students in person is not possible with the staffing shortages we are currently experiencing due to quarantine protocols."