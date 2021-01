Overview • Among the forested hills of this park near Glencoe, hikers will also encounter steep-sided hollows, a historic mine and quarry sites, a spring and a bubbling creek, which may be frozen in the winter.

Emma Klues, vice president of communications and outreach at Great River Greenway, hiked here when there was a blanket of ice and snow over it. "It felt like a totally different world." The densely packed woods felt completely immersive, she said.