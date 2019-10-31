Six Flags St. Louis
Our screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, with shadow cast , is this Friday! Here are some things you should know: -The screening is free with your theme park admission -Wristband distribution for the show begins at 6 pm in the Palace Theatre lobby, and seating is limited to first 1,000 -This movie is rated R.
When Doors open at 11 p.m., games at 11:15 p.m., movie 11:30 p.m. Friday • Where Six Flags St. Louis, 4900 Six Flags Road, Eureka • How much Free with park admission • More info sixflags.com/stlouis
An October fire at St. Andrew’s Cinema in St. Charles left the Flustered Mustard theater troupe with no place to perform its live shadowcasts of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show.” The group instead will perform at Six Flags’ Palace Theatre. It will be the first screening of the 1975 cult classic at the theme park and the largest screening in Missouri history, according to the group. Guests must be 17 or older (or attend with a guardian), and proceeds from sales of prop bags and memorabilia will go toward cinema restoration. By Valerie Schremp Hahn