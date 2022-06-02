 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rod Jetton choked and hit a woman during a sexual encounter

Rod Jetton

Rod Jetton Former Missouri House Speaker mug

What began as an attempt to reconnect with an old acquaintance ended with a former speaker of the Missouri House being charged with felony assault.

Along the way, the 2009 scandal that torpedoed former Speaker Rod Jetton’s political consulting business brought a new snicker-inducing term to the political vernacular under the Statehouse dome:

Green balloons.

The sordid story: A recently divorced woman who, as a kid, attended the Baptist church in Charleston where Jetton’s father was the minister reached out to the recently divorced former speaker.

The two soon agreed to meet for a sexual encounter. She and Jetton agreed on a “safe word” she could use if she wanted things to stop.

The woman, 35 at the time, later told police she was choked and smacked by Jetton and then she passed out, drunk on wine, until the next morning.

"You should have said 'green balloons,'" Jetton told the woman the next morning, according to a charging document.

Jetton, a Republican who was elected in 2000, played a key role in the Republican takeover in the 2002 elections. When he was elected speaker in 2005, he endorsed "personal responsibility" and pledged to protect "traditional family values."

Jetton eventually pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault, and was placed on probation.

Read more.

