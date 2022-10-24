Rod Wave’s “The Beautiful Mind Tour” with Toosii, Mariah the Scientist
When 8 p.m. Nov. 16 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $46-$146 • More info ticketmaster.com
After packing St. Louis Music Park during its inaugural season in 2021 with a sold-out concert stop, rapper Rod Wave is back in town for a headlining show at Enterprise Center. The jump from St. Louis Music Park to Enterprise Center speaks to his rapid rise. The rapper’s third album is the current “Beautiful Mind,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and includes features from Jack Harlow and December Joy.