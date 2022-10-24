 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rod Wave

ENTER-HOW-ROD-WAVE-MADE-IT-1-PT.jpg

Rod Wave arrives on stage during his SoulFly tour concert at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

Rod Wave’s “The Beautiful Mind Tour” with Toosii, Mariah the Scientist

When 8 p.m. Nov. 16 • Where Enterprise Center, 1401 Clark Avenue • How much $46-$146 • More info ticketmaster.com

After packing St. Louis Music Park during its inaugural season in 2021 with a sold-out concert stop, rapper Rod Wave is back in town for a headlining show at Enterprise Center. The jump from St. Louis Music Park to Enterprise Center speaks to his rapid rise. The rapper’s third album is the current “Beautiful Mind,” which hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and includes features from Jack Harlow and December Joy. 

