Rodney loves what he does. Rodney is a hard-working young man and he's currently working on his master's degree in nursing. He makes his entire family proud. Rodney has influenced so many young people, especially young black men and women to pursue a nursing degree. Rodney also does a lot of tutoring with nursing students. Rodney is also the clinical director for Forest Park College nursing students. I could go on and on about Rodney. I am blessed and so very proud of the young man he is.
