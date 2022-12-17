 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rohlfing, Jr., Arthur L.

Died Nov 26, 2022. Beloved son of Arthur L Rohlfing and Elizabeth Kavanaugh Rohlfing; dear brother of Ann Smith (Wiley), Mike Rohlfing (Nancy), and Jim Rohlfing (Jan), dear uncle and loyal friend. Memorial service and celebration of life for family and friends at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish Center, Dec 28th, at 11:00 a.m. Full obit notice at stlcremate.com.

