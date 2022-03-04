Roland Johnson will celebrate a special birthday this weekend at the Dark Room. The veteran St. Louis soul singer is known for belting out everything from booty-shakers to ballads. His latest album is “Set Your Mind Free” on which he takes soulful cues from legends such as Wilson Pickett, Sam & Dave, Bobby McClure and Otis Redding. The album continues Johnson’s foray into original music after having built a career performing songs by Little Milton, Otis Redding, Sam Cooke, Tyrone Davis, the Temptations and James Brown. “I’m opening my mind to whatever, willing to accept anything,” he says. By Kevin C. Johnson