Age • 54
Home • Manchester
Occupation • Chemist
Children • A 21-year-old and a first-grader in the Parkway School District
Decision • We have opted for online only, although that depends on what happens with my wife and her job as a public school teacher. She works with pre-kindergartners. Right now, her district is pushing to get everyone in school. But what happens if someone tests positive, how long will the teacher be out? It's hard to imagine she wouldn’t get it and bring it home to us.
Concerns • I’m concerned that there are still so many unanswered questions of what will happen when there will be an infection: Who gets notified? How long are they isolated? Who pays for testing? Will they quarantine while waiting for test results? Will there be contact tracing? If a teacher has to be sent home, will there be enough subs? If the district tells my wife she has to go back to the classroom, we hope she can apply to be an online teacher.
Everyone is kind of coasting along hoping this will be gone in three weeks, but the data doesn’t seem to indicate that will happen. It’s very uncertain, and it’s causing a lot of stress.
