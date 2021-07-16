 Skip to main content
Ronnie Milsap
Ronnie Milsap

When 8 p.m. July 17 • Where Event Center at River City Casino, 777 River City Casino Boulevard • How much $29-$79 • More info rivercity.com

Country music veteran Ronnie Milsap presents an evening at the Event Center at River City Casino. He’ll perform all the hits, including “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends,” “Daydreams About Night Things,” “Lost in the Fifties Tonight,” “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me,” “She Keeps the Home Fires Burning,” “(I’m a) Stand by My Woman Man,” “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World,” “Stranger in My House” and “Smoky Mountain Rain.” By Kevin C. Johnson

 

