Country music veteran Ronnie Milsap presents an evening at the Event Center at River City Casino. He’ll perform all the hits, including “Please Don’t Tell Me How the Story Ends,” “Daydreams About Night Things,” “Lost in the Fifties Tonight,” “(There’s) No Gettin’ Over Me,” “She Keeps the Home Fires Burning,” “(I’m a) Stand by My Woman Man,” “I Wouldn’t Have Missed It for the World,” “Stranger in My House” and “Smoky Mountain Rain.” By Kevin C. Johnson