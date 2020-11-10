ROOM FOR IMPROVEMENT

Question: The Cardinals have a below-average offense but call themselves a run-prevention team. They just let a Gold Glove second baseman walk. Does that mean improving their offense to being just average might not result in that much of an improvement?
BenFred: Fair point.
The Cardinals are a run prevention team that just lost a significant piece of their run prevention (Wong) and they are not guaranteed at this time to return another (Yadier Molina).
Losing one hurts run prevention. Losing both would hurt even more.
If improvement in run production outweighs losses in run prevention, the team can improve.
Ideally, acquiring impact offense doesn't mean sacrificing solid defense.
We will see what help the Cardinals can find for the lineup. Options will be available. On all ends of the spending and trade spectrum.
But where things stand right now, the team is worse.
Letting Wong walk, moving Edman to second base and bringing back the 2020 gang would be a worse team in 2021.
The Cardinals do do many of the little things. They pitch well. They play great defense. They don't give away at-bats. They get on base at a good rate. They don't hit for power nearly well enough. They don't do enough damage when runners get on base.
