Rosanna T.

As a young girl Rosanna suffered from Cerebral Palsy. My parents would take her numerous times a week to Cardinal Glennon Hospital for treatment. During one of her last treatments she told a sister she wanted to come back to Cardinal Glennon and work as a nurse. Rosanna kept that promise.
She graduated from Maryville University and started working for Cardinal Glennon SSM 44 years ago. Rosanna has been everything from Emergency Room supervisor, orthopedic supervisor, gastro/renal supervisor and presently working in the poison control of SSM. She's been recognized with many awards throughout her nursing career. The most honorable - The Nancy Fedak Award.
Not only is she a fantastic nurse on the job but after-hours, she'll drop anything to help anyone in need. Rosanna has been the angel holding and helping the hand of the sick as well as holding the hand of a loved one or friend meeting the grace of God. She's an angel on Earth.
