Who and where • Ross and Dana Cantrall of Springfield, Ill., and Dana's parents, Becky and Frank Smith of Manchester, near Killarney in Ireland.
The trip • The vacation included stays in Dublin, including Guinness Storehouse, then off to Blarney Castle to kiss the Blarney Stone. They also visited Kinsale, an old fishing town and journeyed along the western coastline of Cork then to Killarney, which included a horse-drawn jaunting carriage ride through Killarney National Park.
Travel tip • "If you are traveling to Ireland for the first time, do a tour. There are many travel packages to choose from. Best times to go are the summer months."