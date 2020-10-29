ROUNTREE MIZZOU’S BEST BACK OF ALL TIME?

QUESTION: Your interview with Zack Abron was published just as I was beginning to wonder: Is Larry Rountree MU's GOAT tailback? With all due respect to Zack, Olivo, Josey, Wilder and the rest, I am thinking that we are watching the climax to a largely under-appreciated career that has flown mostly under our radar.
MATTER: I'm not sure Rountree is the best. I might lean toward Devin West as far as my lifetime. West didn't receive the lion's share of the carries until his senior year. Otherwise, if he was the team's lead back as a sophomore and junior, I'm fairly certain he'd be the program's career rushing leader. He was phenomenal as a senior — and did it without the luxury of a potent complimentary passing game. If I had one game to win and could choose just one back from the last 25 years I think I’d take 1998 West over the other choices.
Henry Josey probably would have broken the rushing record had he stayed for another year. He was electric and came up big in big games. He might be my second choice, with Abron, Rountree and Damarea Crockett in the mix, too.
Johnny Roland, before he moved to defensive back, and James Wilder were before my time, so I can't speak for their dominance first-hand.
Rountree has been overlooked to some degree. Probably because he began his career playing behind Crockett and alongside Drew Lock. Abron was also overlooked considerably. People still can't even spell his first name correctly. There's a plaque at Mizzou commemorating the top rushers in team history that has it misspelled also. He’s in the All-Time Mizzou Underrated Backfield, along with James Franklin.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!