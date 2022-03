When 11 a.m. March 5 • Where Ritz-Carlton, St. Louis, 100 Carondelet Plaza, Clayton • How much $125 • More info 314-865-0038; winteroperastl.org

Royal Tea at the Ritz-Carlton, a Winter Opera St. Louis fundraiser, serves up tea, scones, canap├ęs, dessert and a Champagne toast with music supplied by Winter Opera tenors. Sixty percent of the ticket price is tax-deductible. By Daniel Durchholz