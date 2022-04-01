RP: Bullpen is loaded with strikeout throwers, but closer is unclear

WHAT DOES SUCCESS LOOK LIKE?

With starters not likely to make it more than five innings early in the season, bullpens will become even more important. And, with expanded rosters for the first 3½ weeks, there could be as many as nine or 10 relievers available on a given day.

The Cardinals’ bullpen may be a bit different than most. New manager Oliver Marmol insisted this spring he wouldn’t have a closer, per se, but rather employ his best relievers at the most critical junctures, even as early as the seventh inning. After Alex Reyes stumbled as the closer at the end of last season, Giovanny Gallegos took over and was the Cardinals closer during their winning streak of 17 games. But Marmol said he thought hard-throwing righthander Ryan Helsley could close for any team in baseball and that lefthander Genesis Cabrera had that sort of stuff, too.

Reyes might have been in the mix at the start of the season but came to camp with shoulder problems. He’ll be out until perhaps June. Another entry into the late-inning equation could be former closer Jordan Hicks, who barely has pitched since 2019, mostly because of elbow problems. There had been talk of Hicks training to be a starter, but with a late start to spring training the 100-plus mph righthander was gearing up for relief innings.

Righthander Kodi Whitley, who also has a searing fastball, might make the club and could be a late-innings option.

Newcomer Nick Wittgren likely will be used in short relief in the middle to late innings. There might be a starter, like Jake Woodford, earmarked for multiple innings, as well.

When Reyes returns, he probably won’t come back as a late-inning man, which he was last year when he appeared in the All-Star game and had 29 saves. More likely, he will be used as a middle reliever, in preparation, he hopes, for a return to the rotation.

Another middle reliever/spot starter to watch is righthander Aaron Brooks, a former American Leaguer who has returned from Korea. Brooks impressed the staff enough with his strike-throwing early in camp to wedge his way into a role with the big-league club after entering camp as a non-roster pitcher.

WHAT IS THE LIKELY REALITY?

Inevitably, it would seem that one of the aforementioned pitchers would assume a closer’s role. The top candidate would be Gallegos, a 30-year-old who had six wins and 14 saves last season.

If Hicks returns full bore, he could even take over as the closer, but the Cardinals don’t mind the bullpen by committee (or matchups) until then.

Under any circumstance, the Cardinals don’t have to concern themselves too much with the three-batter rule, which might be the total number of hitters they need to face to get three outs in an inning. Perhaps all the outs would be strikeouts, too.

Many of the Cardinals’ relievers are strikeout guys with the exception of T.J. McFarland, a lefthander picked up in bargain-basement fashion in the second half of 2021 who displayed a penchant for throwing double-play balls to escape late-innings trouble.

