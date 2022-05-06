Tags
Cardinals Gold Glove-winning second baseman leads all fielders in assists, defensive runs saved, and double plays. So what's lost if team shifts him to short?
Naughton joined KTVI in 1992 as a sports anchor. In 1999, she became co-anchor, alongside John Pertzborn, of the station's morning news show.
Since Friday's quake, some have wondered how such a small tremor triggered such a loud sound and public commotion around the St. Louis area.
There are no stoplights or restaurants in Josephville. Not even a village hall. But booming Wentzville and the GM assembly plant are neighbors.
One of three water intakes is now high and dry. The city depends on the lake for 90% of its water. Get the latest on the West's epic megadrought here.
The Blues take on the Minnesota Wild in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.
Grand jury members who indicted an investigator who led a probe into then-Gov. Eric Greitens slammed the St. Louis circuit attorney for her conduct in the case.
Steve Goedeker says that his old company has rendered the old Manchester Road superstore uninhabitable and refused to pay for repairs.
A 2.8 magnitude earthquake rumbled through the area on Friday night.
Molina a pre-game scratch from the lineup. Knizner will start at catcher. Wednesday game moved to 12:10 p.m.
