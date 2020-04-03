Rules of engagement

GH: In the parents’ bedroom, Billy Sr. is puzzling over a pile of blue button-down shirts that all look about the same. He calls for Christi to help him choose one for the big groundbreaking. From another room, she advises him to pick a blue one.

BO: Billy rehearses his groundbreaking speech, and Christi offers constructive criticism: “You’re boring me already.” This whole season has been boring.

The Busches seem not to have enough closet space — clothes fill a rack behind them, and there’s a rack of shoes in front of the fireplace. Or maybe their dressing room has a bed in it.

GH: Neither of them has heard from Billy Jr. since he stormed away from their patio argument in Episode 9. Christi wants the whole family to be together for the groundbreaking. It's a special occasion.

They sit around in the bedroom and discuss Billy and Marissa, a favorite pastime. “He’s having the time of his life dating her,” Christi says. “Just date her! What can’t they do that requires an engagement?”

BO: Billy Sr. points out that, while he also isn’t thrilled, there comes a time when parents must let their children fail on their own. “Maybe he’ll surprise us, and maybe he won’t ask her to marry him right away.”

This conversation is coming 10 episodes too late.

GH: Billy seems to have settled on a blue shirt. With a Kräftig logo on the chest.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Beth O'Malley Beth O'Malley is the reader engagement editor. Follow Beth O'Malley Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today