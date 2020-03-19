'RuPaul’s Drag Race'
0 comments

'RuPaul’s Drag Race'

  • 0
RuPaul's Drag Race

RuPaul of "RuPaul's Drag Race"

What better way to distract yourself from current events than by watching 12 drag queens claw their way to a crown? The stakes are high — the winner receives $100,000 and the stamp of approval from the queen of queens, RuPaul herself. There’s a good mix of adrenaline-fueled drama and even some heartwarming moments, like the queens who forge new friendships after being ousted by their families for being queer. With an “Untucked” aftershow and three spinoffs — including U.K., Thailand and “All Stars” versions of the series — there’s plenty of content to keep you entertained. The VH1 series is available for streaming on Hulu and Pluto TV. By Cole Sawyer

Amy Bertrand 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports