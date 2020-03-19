'RuPaul’s Drag Race'

What better way to distract yourself from current events than by watching 12 drag queens claw their way to a crown? The stakes are high — the winner receives $100,000 and the stamp of approval from the queen of queens, RuPaul herself. There’s a good mix of adrenaline-fueled drama and even some heartwarming moments, like the queens who forge new friendships after being ousted by their families for being queer. With an “Untucked” aftershow and three spinoffs — including U.K., Thailand and “All Stars” versions of the series — there’s plenty of content to keep you entertained. The VH1 series is available for streaming on Hulu and Pluto TV. By Cole Sawyer