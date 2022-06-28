 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rupaul's “Werq the World 2022”

When 8 p.m. July 22 • Where Fox Theatre, 527 North Grand Boulevard • How much $55-$175 • More info ticketmaster.com

Big hair? Check. Heels? Check. Shimmering gowns? Check. Sass? In abundance. Catch it all with Rupaul's “Werq the World 2022,” the official “Rupaul’s Drag Race” tour. The all new production will feature Kameron Michaels, Rosé, Vanessa Vanjie, Yvie Oddly and more.

 

