Ruth B.
0 comments

Ruth B.

  • 0
Ruth

Photo provided by nominator

Ruth is a spinal cord home care coordinator with the VA at Jefferson Barracks. She has always had an affinity to help people and becoming a nurse is a perfect fit for her. In 1991, her dad fell at our house and and became a quadriplegic. She watched her mom care for him, mostly by herself, for year before he passed away. Her dad and uncle were veterans, and I was in the USAF for 14 years, at which time we traveled and lived on military installations.

Given her experience with her dad and interest in the military veterans, it was something she could not pass up. She has been caring for Veterans for 15 years and still has a passion for it.

She takes calls after hours to help a family member who is caring for a veteran at home and becomes overwhelmed or doesn't know what to do, so they know they can call her and she wont dismiss them. She is always there for them and makes sure they get the help they need.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports