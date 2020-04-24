Ruth Fauska makes a significant impact on the lives of others at Mercy South. Ruth has the ability to make everyone feel welcome in her presence. It is a strength that knows no bounds as she can make a connection in person at the quickest introduction and even over the phone.
It isn’t enough to say Ruth is a positive presence. Ruth is purposeful in her interactions with patients and her co-workers. She lives Mercy’s mission and values in order to provide exceptional service, even if it is a small act like smiling at those she passes in the hall. The soul of caregiver is seen in the way she interacts with her patients, showing each person the respect and dignity that everyone deserves.
Ruth has impacted the lives of countless co-workers, patients and families at Mercy South in a very special way that makes one always remember Ruth, and be grateful to have this compassionate, dedicated person in their life. Ruth Fauska embodies the Mercy Mission and values and what it means to be a nurse.
