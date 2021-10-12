 Skip to main content
Ryan Helsley
Ryan Helsley

Cardinals continue series against Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Ryan Helsley (56) watches his pitch during the seventh inning of a MLB game against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Tuesday, July 20, 2021. The Cardinals are hoping for a good showing from starting pitcher Johan Oviedo (59) as he searches for his first major league win. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Max effort pitching takes a toll and Helsley became another victim of that. He threw gas for 51 outings before shutting down with elbow and knee injuries. He finished 6-4 with one save, 10 holds and a 4.56 ERA. He walked 27 batters and threw seven wild pitches in 47 1/3 innings, but he allowed just four of his 31 inherited runners to score.

Full season stats

Grade: B

