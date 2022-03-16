 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
RYKA ADI

RYKA ADI

Parkway Central Middle School

Grade: 7

Favorite word: Syzygy

Favorite part of school: Algebra

Celebrity I’d want to be my best friend: Elizabeth Blackwell

I admire: My mom

Best joke: I only know 25 letters in the alphabet. I don’t know Y.

