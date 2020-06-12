Safest way to enjoy live music again — for now
0 comments

Safest way to enjoy live music again — for now

  • 0
Drive-In St. Louis music and movies

Sidney Vogt (left) and Emmy Sublette (right) watch as Mary Sublette dances during a concert May 21, 2020, at Drive-In St. Louis in Hazelwood. 

Drive-in concerts

When Through June 20 • Where Drive-In St. Louis, 5555 St. Louis Mills Boulevard, Hazelwood • More info 314-528-2020; driveinstl.com

Throughout this pandemic, we’ve seen lots of creativity when it comes to artists finding ways to share their music with fans — front-porch concerts, social media livestreams, even pop-up shows from a rolling flat-bed trailer. Drive-In St. Louis has found a way of gathering hundreds of people for a live performance while still allowing plenty of space for social distancing. In time for Memorial Day weekend, a series of outdoor concert-and-music events launched on the sprawling parking lot at the former St. Louis Mills shopping mall in Hazelwood. Bands perform on a stage and are broadcast on LED screens; a movie is shown after the concert. Audio is transmitted to each vehicle via FM radio, and there’s space for up to 450 cars. The initial lineup was so popular that the events were extended. GH

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports