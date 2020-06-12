Safest way to enjoy movies away from home again — for now
Safest way to enjoy movies away from home again — for now

Let's go to the movies

At the Skyview Drive-In on May 8, 2020, in Belleville, moviegoers are parked with enough space to allow for social distancing.

Drive-in theaters

People love to watch movies outside, and the coronavirus pandemic gave us a new reason to embrace the retro thrill of drive-ins all over again. At the height of their popularity, there were more than 4,000 such theaters across the country. Today, only about 300 remain, including three in the St. Louis area: the Skyview Drive-In in Belleville; the Litchfield Skyview Drive-In in Litchfield, Illinois; and the Starlite Drive-In in Cadet, Missouri. Operators of the theaters were eager to reopen once restrictions were lifted, and patrons have eagerly ventured out to enjoy movies under the stars. GH

