Sally is an RN at Places for People, which is a community substance use and mental health agency that serves St. Louis City and County. Sally is incredibly knowledgeable and committed to helping the people in our community that need it the most.
Our team of case managers depends on Sally greatly and her knowledge is a gift to this agency. Whenever a client is being discharged from the hospital, Sally makes it a priority to pick them up and provide mental and physical health services at that most critical time of release. Often we are not made aware of discharge until right before and Sally will drop everything to be there for someone in one of the most vulnerable moments.
Sally assists clients who are often in the worst times of their life and instills hope that recovery from mental illness and substance use is possible. In our work we go into dangerous neighborhoods and environments and Sally does not let that stop her from providing the much needed support and care that our clients desperately need.
Sally is committed to helping her community and is an incredible asset to the people of St. Louis.
