Saluting .... Aug 6, 2020

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Business
Maritz lays off hundreds in wake of coronavirus, but former employees say problems have been brewing
Aug 2, 2020
Maritz's employee motivation business had been going through a "digital transformation," but former employees didn't mesh with new leadership.

Coronavirus
As virus admissions rise, few options left 'short of a complete shutdown,' task force head warns
Aug 2, 2020
The rising numbers in the St. Louis region come as a dramatic statewide increase in cases over the last several days appears to be leveling off.

Derrick Goold: Bird Land
Two Cardinals positive for COVID-19 as Friday's game postponed and team self-isolates in hotel
Jul 31, 2020
MLB says team's practices and subsequent testing have allowed for the possibility to resume the series Saturday and play a doubleheader Sunday at Miller Park.

Law and order
Wildhaber says he's the victim of racism, steps down from St. Louis County police diversity unit
Aug 1, 2020
A group that represents minority officers had asked for proof that Lt. Keith Wildhaber was qualified to lead a diversity unit.

Political Fix
Missouri voters narrowly approve Medicaid expansion
Aug 5, 2020
Voters were asked to amend Missouri's Constitution to force an expansion of Medicaid in the state.

Law and order
Police: Woman kicked out of south St. Louis County pizza shop for not wearing mask pepper sprays employees
Aug 4, 2020
Witnesses and video surveillance indicated the 27-year-old-woman sprayed the employees Sunday at the Incredible Pizza Company.

Local Business
Zoo-museum executives top list of St. Louis-area public pay
Aug 2, 2020
Six of the 10 highest-paid public employees work for the region's tax-supported cultural institutions, according to this year's Post-Dispatch salary database.

St. Louis Cardinals
Seven Cardinal players, 6 staffers positive for COVID-19; still quarantined in Milwaukee
Aug 3, 2020
Series with Tigers postponed. Tentative plan is to resume play Friday at home against Cubs.

Metro
Newborn elephant calf dies at St. Louis Zoo
Aug 3, 2020
Avi was born July 6 with "developmental impairments" that limited his ability to feed.