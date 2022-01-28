 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Salzburg Celebration

When 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31 • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $39; proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test required • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com

“Salzburg Celebration” is the Chamber Music Society’s annual tribute to the birth of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. On the program are the famed composer’s Piano Sonata No. 16, Piano Quartet No. 1 and Mozart/Bach’s Prelude & Fugue for String Trio No. 2. Also featured are works by Leopold Mozart and Michael Haydn. The live concert will be recorded for presentation online Feb. 28. By Daniel Durchholz

