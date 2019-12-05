When 8 p.m. Sunday • Where Old Rock House, 1200 South Seventh Street • How much $25 • More info 314-534-1111; metrotix.com
For her latest album, “Kill or Be Kind,” Samantha Fish’s mission was to “really set these songs up so that they have a life of their own — strong messages from the heart.” This is her sixth solo album and first with Rounder Records. Nicholas David, a contestant on “The Voice” who previously was a keyboard player with the Devon Allman Project, opens the show; Fish produced his new album, “Yesterday’s Gone.” By Kevin C. Johnson
Smino, Schenay Mosley