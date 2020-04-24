Although Sandy is one of many unsung nurses, she is especially wonderful. She has totally devoted 45 years of her life to the amazing nursing care of thousands of patients. Sandy has worked in many fields of nursing during her lengthy career, which shows her dedication and expertise. Overall, Sandy has covered all ages and most types of illnesses.
Sandy excels at professionally assessing and making safe care decisions for her patients. With total patience, compassion and genuine concern, Sandy followed a sequence of care from her heart. From the beginning of her career it was sick babies, serving in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, (beginning of life), to currently caring for the elderly in a skilled nursing facility (end of life) and all the jobs in between such as urgent care and mental health.
For Sandy, the most important practice she follows is to be empathetic and “listen” to her patients to make sure that they are pain free and comfortable, that all their needs are met, and to assist her patients with any cathartic needs or last wishes. Her lifelong motto is “let there be peace on earth and let it begin with me”.
