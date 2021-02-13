 Skip to main content
Santa Fe Trail Scenic and Historic Byway
Santa Fe Trail Scenic and Historic Byway

Bent’s Old Fort is a living history reconstruction of the 1850s era fort and trading post on the Santa Fe Trail Scenic and Historic Byway.

National Scenic Byway; Colorado and New Mexico; 565 miles

Info • colorado.com/articles/colorado-scenic-byway-santa-fe-trail

The Santa Fe Trail was one of America’s first trade routes. Operating between 1821 and 1880 it was critical to westward expansion and remnants can still be seen along the byway. The byway partially follows the route, and passes Fort Union National Monument where 170-year-old wagon ruts are still visible. Other points of interest include stage stops, trading posts (Brent’s Old Fort,) pictographs and the longest dinosaur track in North America.

