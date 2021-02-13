Santa Fe Trail Scenic and Historic Byway

The Santa Fe Trail was one of America’s first trade routes. Operating between 1821 and 1880 it was critical to westward expansion and remnants can still be seen along the byway. The byway partially follows the route, and passes Fort Union National Monument where 170-year-old wagon ruts are still visible. Other points of interest include stage stops, trading posts (Brent’s Old Fort,) pictographs and the longest dinosaur track in North America.