Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire's "Miraculous Supernatural Tour"

When 7 p.m. July 1 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive • How much $24-$159 • More info livenation.com
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire’s much-delayed “Miraculous Supernatural Tour” is finally about to unfold at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 1 and it will be worth the wait. The two legends are unparalleled in their genres.
Kevin C. Johnson
Kevin C. Johnson is the pop music critic for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
