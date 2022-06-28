 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire's "Miraculous Supernatural Tour"

Santana at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Santana performs in 2019 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre 

When 7 p.m. July 1 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive • How much $24-$159 • More info livenation.com

Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire’s much-delayed “Miraculous Supernatural Tour” is finally about to unfold at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre July 1 and it will be worth the wait. The two legends are unparalleled in their genres.

