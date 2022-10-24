Sarah Silverman & Friends

The successful Flyover Comedy Festival, St. Louis’ biggest such event spread out over several dates and venues, is returning for its fifth year. And this time, the comedy festival is looking at its biggest year yet. It definitely has its biggest headliner ever with Sarah Silverman, who found herself in the headlines recently after weighing on one of Kanye West’s controversial comments. And for the first year, the festival will venture outside of the Grove. Silverman’s show will take place at Stifel Theatre. The festival is Nov. 10-12 and will feature more than comics including Ron Funches, Jo Firestone and Patti Harrison, River Butcher, Improv4humans with Matt Besser, Marina Franklin, Rory Albenese, Mo Welch and many others including a number of St. Louis comics. Venues in addition to Stifel Theatre are Hot Java Bar, the Improv Shop, the Dogwood, the Handlebar and Tropical Liqueurs.