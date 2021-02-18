Related to this story
A salty Flaherty and 'legit' interest in a high-profile free-agent: Derrick Goold's view from Jupiter
Our St. Louis Cardinals beat writer is on the scene at spring training, and he took questions Monday in his weekly chat with Post-Dispatch readers. Here are the highlights from that chat.
Cardinals' opening day starter will earn $3.9 million in 2021, the first player to take the club to a hearing and win since Gregg Jefferies.
Stephanie Baker, 48, was sentenced Wednesday in federal court on three counts of mail fraud.
The bodies of Dr. Philip Joseph LeFevre III, 82, of Glendale, and Philip Joseph LeFevre IV, 47, of Sunset Hills, were found in the wreckage Tuesday.
Reservations are required and will begin Thursday morning.
It was a scene that was hard to square in this time of COVID-19 protocols and procedures.
The storm shuttered businesses and slowed highways to a crawl Monday as road crews tried to keep up with snow falling at rates up to an inch an hour.
Officials say 80% of people who made appointments were from out-of-state or did not otherwise qualify for the vaccine.
Ali Sanchez, 24, comes with a defense-first reputation and his addition makes 39 on the 40-man roster. Also: Cardinals' revised spring schedule announced.
Trump's impeachment trial is the perfect time for Missouri Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley to stop embarrassing their state. But no such luck.