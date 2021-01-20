📅 SATURDAY, JAN. 23 📅
Fired after six years at KMOV, Danahey has filed a gender and age discrimination lawsuit against the station and its news director, Scott Diener.
The St. Louis region's four major hospital systems now have systems for residents to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines.
Parson announces second phase of virus vaccinations, for those 65 and older, or with pre-existing conditions
Parson on Thursday activated the first part of Phase 1B, which focuses on law enforcement, firefighters and public health professionals, among others.
Emily Hernandez appeared in pictures and videos with a broken sign from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, charging documents say.
Lawyer Al Watkins said Jacob A. Chansley, also known as the Q Shaman, was following President Donald Trump's instructions.
Announcer, now 81, is heading into his 50th season in the team's radio booth.
Hospital and nursing home workers in Missouri are choosing to delay getting the COVID-19 vaccine — and that’s raising concerns
The reluctance among health care workers mirrors some of the concerns of the broader population.
Police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Kanishia Richardson, 37, and two-year-old, Ava Richardson.
The pardons and commutations announced after midnight Wednesday in the final hours of Trump's White House term included former chief strategist Steve Bannon, rap stars and former members of Congress.
Veteran catcher's agent talks weekly with Cardinals and an offer could yield quick resolution while Molina tells La Vida Baseball if acceptable deal isn't there he'll 'retire happy.'