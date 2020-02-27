SATURDAY
Crystal City location will remain open; stores in St. Charles, Fenton, Fairview Heights, Arnold and O'Fallon, Missouri, to shutter
Lesbia Cante failed to provide medical care for the 11-year-old when the child gave birth earlier this month, authorities say.
A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Monday evening, authorities said.
Courtney Landrum, who headlined the "Courtney & Company" morning show for two years, was let go. Also dispatched was mid-morning host Jill Devine.
The finalists will be announced March 25 and the winners May 4.
A survey exposed thinly veiled racism among some people who threaten to move away if they are rezoned.
Gunfire in St. Louis kills boy, 6, critically injures his sister, 9 as family drives through a neighborhood
At about 1:45 p.m., a man, the mother and her three children were driving north on Euclid Avenue in the Kingsway East neighborhood, about two miles north of the Central West End, St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden told the Post-Dispatch.
Creve Coeur-based First Bank has more than $6 billion in assets, and locations in California, Missouri and Illinois.
Bridgeton-based Trans States says on its website it employs about 900 people, but the impact on its workforce is unclear.