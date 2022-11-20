Sauer, Susan ''Sue''

67, of Saint Louis, MO, passed away November 15, 2022. Dear mother of Angela (Stankoven) Sarniguet and Lisa Stankoven, both of Saint Louis; loving grandma of four wonderful kids who were the apples of her eye; dear sister of Milton Sauer Jr. of Waterloo, IL; loving dog mom of Shiloh; aunt, cousin and friend to many. Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Roberta Sauer of Waterloo, IL and her former husband, Ronald Stankoven.
Susan was born in Saint Louis, MO on March 19, 1955. Graduate of Mehlville High School and retiree of AT&T. Susan recently moved back to Saint Louis, MO in 2019 from residing for two decades in Columbia, IL. Susan was an active and lifetime member of the VFW Post 6504 Women's Auxiliary of Waterloo, IL. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Road, Monday, November 28, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Sunday, November 27, 2022, 3-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.