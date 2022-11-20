Sauer, Susan ''Sue''

67, of Saint Louis, MO, passed away November 15, 2022. Dear mother of Angela (Stankoven) Sarniguet and Lisa Stankoven, both of Saint Louis; loving grandma of four wonderful kids who were the apples of her eye; dear sister of Milton Sauer Jr. of Waterloo, IL; loving dog mom of Shiloh; aunt, cousin and friend to many. Susan is preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Roberta Sauer of Waterloo, IL and her former husband, Ronald Stankoven.