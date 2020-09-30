 Skip to main content
Sausage and Eggs Flatbread
Sausage and Eggs Flatbread

Homemade flatbreads with creative toppings

Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com

Yield: 1 serving

1 portion flatbread dough

½ tablespoon butter

2 ounces sausage, cut into small pieces

3 eggs, lightly beaten

Salt and pepper

1. Preheat oven to 500 degrees and place pizza stone or a baking sheet in the lower third of the oven.

2. Roll out flatbread dough until thin. Place on parchment paper on top of upside-down baking sheet, prick several times with a fork and slide parchment onto the hot pizza stone or baking sheet. Bake until golden brown, 9 to 10 minutes. If dough puffs up while cooking, deflate by pricking more times with a fork.

3. Meanwhile, melt butter in a large skillet over medium heat and add sausage. Cook until done. Season eggs with salt and pepper, and scramble with the sausage in the skillet. Spread scrambled-egg mixture on top of cooked flatbread, and serve.

Per serving: 795 calories; 44g fat; 15g saturated fat; 616mg cholesterol; 36g protein; 62g carbohydrate; 2g sugar; 2g fiber; 1,659mg sodium; 122mg calcium

Recipe by Daniel Neman

