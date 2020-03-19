Save the date

GH: Previously on “The Busch Family Brewed,” Haley decides to take a break from Clark so she can move to LA and focus on acting. Gussie strikes up a romance with Grace’s friend Louise. And family friend Jake wins a wing-eating contest.
BO: As Episode 5 opens, Christi, Haley and Maddie are taking a walk with some dogs. Christi pauses to answer her phone, and an unidentified male caller asks what she’s doing. Her daughters are incensed that she would dare to talk on the phone during their walk, so she hangs up.
Christi, in an interview, says the family would shrivel up and die without her. Back on the walk, Haley says it’s probably not so healthy for them to be so dependent on their mom.
GH: Two things: Have we seen those dogs before? And why are the girls so irritated by their mom’s phone call? Frankly, they should welcome any interruption that would provide some kind of meaningful subplot. Otherwise, their only material is blah blah Clark blah blah Marissa blah blah red flags.
BO: The girls wonder when their mother last took a little time for herself. Christi sets the plot in motion, telling the girls that the phone call was from their father, Billy Sr. He asked her out on a date! Swoon!
GH: Just think of it! “A few drinks, martinis, margaritas,” an excited Christi muses. When they first started dating, they went out drinking and dancing all the time. But as they started having kids, things changed.
BO: Duh.
GH: We see a bunch of photos from the early days, including some creepy baby paintings lining a wall. In one of them, a baby seems to be perched in front of Noah’s ark. In another, a baby is nestled atop a pile of boulders.
Now that Peter is 12, Christi points out, she and Billy Sr. are free to go out and rekindle “a little somethin’ somethin’.” Peter does seem pretty self-sufficient. We hardly even see him anymore. He’s growing up so quickly, as TV kids tend to do.
BO: Well, we’ve delayed the inevitable long enough: It’s time for Maddie to ask Haley about Clark. “We’re on a break,” Haley replies. This clearly was filmed before the fall breakup scene we saw last week; the ladies are in tank tops, and the leaves on the trees are still green.
GH: Also, last week Haley had already started packing for her big move to LA, but I guess we’re not addressing that right now.
BO: Moving from that relationship to Billy Jr.’s, the girls all agree that he has a one-year limit on his relationships. Which, coincidentally, is where he is with Marissa.
GH: So we’ve heard.
“How crazy that Billy is in a serious relationship, and Haley is single,” Maddie says, a little too gleefully.
BO: Christi says that Billy Jr. is naive, sweet and kind, but he tends to jump into relationships and fall in love without taking the time to get to know the women he dates. At the one-year mark, he realizes that maybe the woman isn’t in the relationship for the right reasons.
GH: This is a common refrain from Billy Jr.’s concerned family members. From the moment we met Marissa in Episode 3, they didn’t waste any time voicing their suspicions about her motives for dating Billy.
“We have to get to know her a little bit more,” Christi says of Marissa. “If she’s a nice girl, it’s all I can hope for.”
“You know how she is,” Maddie says. Haley gives a look.
Christi: “I’m not going to comment.”
What’s stopping her now?! This is finally her opportunity to provide clarity and back up everyone’s criticisms of Marissa.
BO: Maddie, in an interview, explains that “Marissa has a few red flags.” For instance: Marissa will ask Billy to buy her things and tell him where she wants to go on vacation. And then she posts Instagram photos to get more followers. “I just question her as a person and what she sees in Billy. It kinda makes me concerned.”
GH: The nerve! Also, I have expanded the drinking game to include a shot for every mention of “red flags.”
BO: After last week’s episodes aired, Marissa was exchanging tweets with Gussie and Peter (of all people). It’s unclear whether she and Billy are still together, but Gussie is very willing to point out the trip issue.
@MarissaMorgan1 every single picture on your insta who paid for those trips #golddigger #buschfamilybrewed #✌️— August “Gussie” Busch (@gussiebusch7) March 13, 2020