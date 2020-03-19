Save the date

GH: Previously on “The Busch Family Brewed,” Haley decides to take a break from Clark so she can move to LA and focus on acting. Gussie strikes up a romance with Grace’s friend Louise. And family friend Jake wins a wing-eating contest.

BO: As Episode 5 opens, Christi, Haley and Maddie are taking a walk with some dogs. Christi pauses to answer her phone, and an unidentified male caller asks what she’s doing. Her daughters are incensed that she would dare to talk on the phone during their walk, so she hangs up.

Christi, in an interview, says the family would shrivel up and die without her. Back on the walk, Haley says it’s probably not so healthy for them to be so dependent on their mom.

GH: Two things: Have we seen those dogs before? And why are the girls so irritated by their mom’s phone call? Frankly, they should welcome any interruption that would provide some kind of meaningful subplot. Otherwise, their only material is blah blah Clark blah blah Marissa blah blah red flags.

BO: The girls wonder when their mother last took a little time for herself. Christi sets the plot in motion, telling the girls that the phone call was from their father, Billy Sr. He asked her out on a date! Swoon!

GH: Just think of it! “A few drinks, martinis, margaritas,” an excited Christi muses. When they first started dating, they went out drinking and dancing all the time. But as they started having kids, things changed.