scalp scrubber

This handheld, low-tech plastic scalp massager from Heeta has silicone bristles to scrub your scalp while you wash your hair. My sister, who normally has thin hair, said regularly using this scalp brush helped her hair grow thicker and longer. I didn’t notice that effect on my hair, but it does make my hair and scalp feel cleaner every time I wash it. Plus, it’s an invigorating way to increase blood circulation to your scalp. It was $7.58 from Amazon. (Aisha Sultan)
