 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scalp scrubber
0 comments

Scalp scrubber

  • 0
scalp scrubber

 This handheld, low-tech plastic scalp massager from Heeta has silicone bristles to scrub your scalp while you wash your hair. My sister, who normally has thin hair, said regularly using this scalp brush helped her hair grow thicker and longer. I didn’t notice that effect on my hair, but it does make my hair and scalp feel cleaner every time I wash it. Plus, it’s an invigorating way to increase blood circulation to your scalp. It was $7.58 from Amazon. (Aisha Sultan)

Amy Bertrand • 314-340-8284

@abertrand on Twitter

abertrand@post-dispatch.com

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports