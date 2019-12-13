By Jaime Bourassa and Cameron Collins
An aviator hanging by his teeth, an elephant slide and a three-story outhouse are some of the curiosities St. Louisans don’t see every day — at least not anymore. But “Scenes of Historic Wonder: St. Louis” takes us back to when harvesting ice from the Mississippi was big business and zebras could be hitched to a milk wagon without raising a PETA eyebrow. One of the strengths of this coffee table book is that every image is explained (although dates and names are often lacking, perhaps lost in time). We learn why Ulysses S. Grant’s daughter posed as an old lady to sell dolls and when Manchester Avenue was a virtual racetrack. That last one may even seem familiar. (Reedy Press, 217 pages, $29.95)