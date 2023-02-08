Saturday, February 4, 2023. Beloved husband of Dorothy M. Schaffer (nee Dattoli); dear father of Jim Schaffer, II (Sherry Gillick); dear grandfather of Blake Schaffer; dear brother of Don Schaffer and the late Rich Schaffer, Gary Schaffer, Wayne Schaffer and Betty Livingston; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle and friend. Services: Memorial Visitation at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Friday, February 10, 4-8 p.m. Services conclude at the funeral home.
Schaffer, James L.
