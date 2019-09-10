The Glow! Friday, September 20, 2019
5:00 p.m. – FESTIVITIES BEGIN
Plan ahead, find the perfect viewing area for you and your family and join us for dinner at Central Fields! Enjoy tasty fare from food trucks, concessionaires, and activities – all open beginning at 5 p.m. Or pack your own (soft-sided coolers, please) and settle in at one of the Enterprise Family Picnic areas!
6:00 p.m.– LIVE MUSIC FROM BOOGIE CHYLD ON THE MARYVILLE UNIVERSITY MAIN STAGE
DUSK UNTIL 9 p.m. – BALLOON GLOW OFFICIALLY BEGINS
The balloons “glow” like huge fireflies, a truly magical scene, and one not to be missed! The balloons inflate and stay teathered during the balloon glow and for a portion of the evening (weather permitting) the rope line will be released, and spectators will be invited to walk around to enjoy the view, take photos, and chat with pilots and crew.
9:15 p.m.— PNC BANK FIREWORKS FINALE
The Race! - Saturday, September 21, 2019
12:00 p.m. – THE GREAT FOREST PARK BALLOON RACE FESTIVITIES BEGIN
Maryville University Main Stage featuring DJ Reggie
Enterprise Family Picnic Areas Open
Purina Children’s Entertainment Area Opens Featuring:
- Purina Pro Plan Performance Team
- Children’s Hospital Activities
- PNC Bank Mobile Learning Adventure
- Inflatables, games, giveaways
- Midway concessions, food trucks and sponsor activities begin – including fun and giveaways from Phillips 66, MO Lottery, Marcus Wehrenberg Theatres and more.