'Schitt's Creek'

I’m bingeing it now, and the characters are hilarious. If you're a fan of mockumentaries, you already know the work of Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy. O’Hara is over the top as matriarch of a family that loses its fortune and moves to a town it doesn't own (don’t ask). Levy is a straight man as the family’s father, Johnny Rose, and his real-life son, Daniel Levy, plays his son, David. Annie Murphy is the oddly naïve sister, Alexis. The whole family hasn’t had to live in the real world, and watching them struggle to fit in is a great escape from … the real world. By Beth O'Malley