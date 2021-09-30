Schlafly Art Outside

When 4-10 p.m. Oct. 1, 11 a.m-10 p.m. Oct. 2, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 3 • Where Schlafly Bottleworks, 7260 Southwest Avenue, Maplewood • How much Free • More info schlafly.com/events/artoutside
After going virtual last year due to the pandemic, Schlafly’s annual Art Outside returns as a full-fledged outdoor event this weekend. Shop from more than 60 artists, all of whom are based within a 125-mile radius of Schlafly Bottleworks. Art Outside also features live music throughout the festival. Food and drink are available for purchase (card only). By Ian Froeb